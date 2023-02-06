Pedophile Gary Glitter Released From Prison 8 Years Early

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Former glam rocker and convicted pedophile Gary Glitter has been released from prison 8 years early.

Somehow the Dorset, England prison decided Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, deserved to spend the rest of his sentence under probation rather than behind bars. In case you were unaware, the 79-year-old was convicted in 2015 for one count of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 12, according to the New York Times.

Originally reported by The Guardian, in the ’70s the musician attacked a 12 and 13-year-old girl in his dressing room after he snuck them away from their mothers, then in 1975 he attempted to rape a third young girl after climbing into her bed. Just sick! Why on earth would anyone in their right mind decide this man should be allowed to see the light of day again? And people say the justice system is perfectly fine…

The Ministry of Justice released a statement to the Associated Press after the former rocker’s release, stating his lifestyle will be extremely strict:

“Sex offenders like Paul Gadd are closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and face some of the strictest license conditions, including being fitted with a GPS tag. If the offender breaches these conditions at any point, they can go back behind bars.”

So they’re essentially putting him on a leash, and if at any point he breaks the rules he could go back to jail. Why not just keep him there instead of potentially endangering more children and reopening the wounds of his victims? According to the lawyer representing one of the victims via The Guardian, the then 12-year-old is serving a “life sentence” due to the trauma she faced while Gadd now gets to walk free. So awful…

