Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Watch! Enjoy!/hqdefault.jpg" />

The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast

Perez Hilton on Britney Spears, Evan Rachel Wood And More! New Podcast Goes Deep!

The Perez Hilton Podcast

Britney Spears and her new documentary, Framing Britney, are discussed in depth on the new episode of our podcast. Perez also responds to Evan Rachel Wood and the Marilyn Manson developments. Plus, we talk the The Weeknd and Super Bowl, Hilaria Baldwin, Armie Hammer, Cardi B, Eugenia Cooney, Claudia Conway, Morgan Wallen, Gabbi Tuft, T.J. Osborne, Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy, Machine Gun Kelly, Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, Tori Spelling and MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Feb 08, 2021 20:02pm PDT

Share This