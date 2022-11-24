Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Celebrate Friendsgiving Together!

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are taking the next steps in their relationship – celebrating the holidays together!

According to Page Six on Wednesday, the 29-year-old comedian joined the 31-year-old model at a Friendsgiving dinner. The outlet reported that Selby Drummond, Bumble’s chief brand officer, posted the snapshot of the couple sitting at the dinner table with a couple of other guests. Emily had been tagged in the now-deleted Instagram post.

Are things becoming more serious between EmRata and Pete?! We mean, it is a pretty big deal if she’s having the Saturday Night Live alum hang out with her friends already. As you know, the two first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when they were spotted holding hands while on a date in New York City. They later were spotted meeting up to celebrate Pete’s birthday and even sharing an embrace in the hallway of his place in Brooklyn. While the pair are in the early stages of their relationship, a source told E! News that Emily has been “charmed” by the Meet Cute actor, adding:

“It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special. It’s a chill relationship so far. There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

And it sounds like Emily wants to keep her options open when she lip-synched to an audio of a woman saying she “would be with multiple men, also some women as well.”

