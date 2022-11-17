Is Kim Kardashian Sending A Sexy Message After First Pics Of Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Drop??

Kim Kardashian is sending a message on the sly!

The reality TV star took to Instagram late on Wednesday night to post a series of flattering new pics showing herself wearing a SKIMS bejeweled lingerie set. And while she is a prolific personal promoter, the timing of the pic drop is definitely interesting — because it comes right around the same time paparazzi cameras spotted her ex Pete Davidson getting cozy with Emily Ratajkowski!!

Advertising her company’s holiday shop fare late on Wednesday night, the 42-year-old stripped down to bare (nearly) ALL. As you can see (below), the pic carousel showed off the jaw-droppingly sexy looks from the KUWTK alum:

Damn!!

Get it, Kim! She’s just showing off at this point.

She also might be sending a subtle hint to the former Saturday Night Live star, as well. Of course, Kim and Pete split up earlier this summer after almost a year of dating. Now, he’s moved on with bombshell model EmRata, and that newly-acquainted pair also made news on Wednesday night!

According to paparazzi pics posted by DailyMail.com, the comedian met up with the 31-year-old in NYC last night. Wednesday was Pete’s birthday — the Meet Cute lead turned 29! — and so he celebrated by giving the world a first-look glance at some simple PDA between ’em! Photos showed Pete pulling up at her apartment in the West Village. Once there, Pete saw all the media members and… panicked?! The outlet reports he “seemingly got spooked and drove off,” while Emily was left “standing in the street alone.”

Ummm… WTF?!

The night apparently ended well enough, though. Not long after that awkward near-miss, the Gone Girl star reportedly jumped into an Uber and made the trek to Brooklyn. There, in another apartment building, she met up with Pete in the hallway. Emily was even carrying a wrapped gift from a West Village-based bookstore called Three Lives & Company. Evidently a nice little present for the birthday boy on his big day! Awww!

Paparazzi cameras went off as the duo hugged tightly in the hall. Then, with Pete grinning ear to ear, they moved on back into the building and away from prying eyes. Whether intentional or not, the duo even opted to rock nearly identical outfits for the meet-up: big, puffy black jackets for warmth to go along with cream-colored pants for the low-key evening. A night in!!!

After a while, EmRata emerged from the building to head home. Gone was the little gift she’d brought for Pete, exchanged for a water bottle in her hand instead. And that was that. Quite the low-key night, but one with major developments as far as this pair’s fresh, new chemistry is concerned!! You can see the sweatpants-wearing Brooklyn building PDA snaps HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

