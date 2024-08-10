Pete Davidson Friends Think His Weed Problem Is Much Worse Than It Sounds: REPORT

It sounds like Pete Davidson’s friends are very worried about him!

During a standup gig in Atlantic City last month, the 30-year-old comedian told the crowd he was sober after going to rehab the previous summer — and crashing his car into a house. Well, we should say mostly sober! He still smokes weed but managed to stop doing cocaine and ketamine! Pete told the audience at the show:

“I did coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills and all that s**t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

Pete jokes about his marijuana use, but according to an insider for RadarOnline, his pals feel his dependence on weed is “no laughing matter.” In fact, they are really concerned the Saturday Night Live alum “relies on it way too much” and is only making his life “harder” by constantly getting high. Whoa! The source explained:

“Pete’s admitted he’s an addictive personality. And anyone who’s hung out with him knows that when he smokes, he over-analyzes things and conjures up all kinds of dark thoughts. The fear is it could bring on temptation and other vices. Pete says he can’t handle life without getting a little numb, and in his view, weed is a lot less dangerous than other options.”

Of course, take this report with a grain of salt. Neither Pete nor his loved ones have come forward to confirm if he has a major weed problem. However, it is important to note that the Bodies Bodies Bodies star checked himself into a facility again last month in the hopes of seeking mental health support. Pete reportedly “regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break.” When he went to rehab last year, a Page Six source also noted:

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.”

At this time, the reason Pete went to a mental health facility is unknown again. For all we know, he wanted to take a moment and reset — something he does a lot. Or he could be addressing other possible concerns. Whatever the case may be, we just hope Pete is doing OK at the end of the day. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments (below).

