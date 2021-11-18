Pete Davidson 'Makes Kim Happy' As They Continue Romance 'Even When They Are On Different Coasts'

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still going strong — and now they’re even celebrating lifetime milestones together!

The Saturday Night Live star’s 28th birthday just so happened to be on Tuesday, so he rung it in the only way you would expect him to do so: with Kim and, uhhh, Flavor Flav (?!) by his side!

Related: Pete Davidson Reveals His Dating Dealbreakers — Are U Listening, Kim??

As we reported about the event on Wednesday, the King of Staten Island did it up big for his special day with a Tuesday night bash featuring the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, her momager Kris Jenner, and the Flavor of Love alum all in one place!

Flavor Flav later posted pics from the event on his Instagram account, joking around that Pete was his “adopted son” and calling Kim and Kris “legendz” as they posed alongside! And it sounds like everything went off just swimmingly with the whole crew… and most especially Pim themselves!

Now, an insider has spoken to People about the 41-year-old reality TV superstar’s continued love connection with the comedian, explaining that the birthday party itself went down at Kris’ Palm Springs-area home on Tuesday night.

The source added fuel to the romantic fire, too, explaining this about the new couple:

“Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch. They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it.”

Awww!

It’s been a little over a month since Kim hosted that fateful episode of Saturday Night Live where she and Pete first connected in a skit as Aladdin and Jasmine, and the whirlwind continues to this day! (And yes, that’s the case even regardless of what Kanye West may have to say about his estranged wife.)

Of course, we’ve previously reported quite a bit about Pim’s low-key (and… not-so-low-key) date nights out on the town in New York City. But now that they’ve both come across the country to the left coast over the last few weeks, the heat has turned up a notch! And no, we’re not talking about desert life with momager Kris out in Palm Springs! LOLz!

Related: Pete RUTHLESSLY Rips The Jonas Brothers In First Look At Their Netflix Roast! DAYUM!

Clearly, Kim is attracted to Pete’s sense of humor — and, uhhh, probably his generosity of spirit — and Pete is feelin’ the KKW Beauty founder’s A-list vibes! We wouldn’t have bet money on these two ever linking up, but dare we say… it’s working?!

What do U make of Pim, Perezcious readers?? Do U think they’ll stand the test of time and move deeper into a relationship?!

Not that they’re gonna be the next Kravis or anything like that, but there’s obviously some chemistry here!

[Image via FayesVision/DJDM/WENN]