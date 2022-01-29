‘Uncle Pete’ Davidson Meets John Mulaney & Olivia Munn’s Baby For The First Time While Sporting A Chipped Tooth?!

‘Uncle Pete’ is in the house!

Pete Davidson made an adorable appearance on his best friend John Mulaney’s Instagram Story on Friday, where he could be seen meeting the 39-year-old comedian and Olivia Munn’s newborn baby Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney for the very first time. In the first snapshot, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star held the newborn in his arms as the pair looked at each other. Their sweet moment included the F.U.N. Song from SpongeBob SquarePants in the background, with the lyrics:

“F is for friends who do stuff together/ U is for you and me/ N is for anywhere and anytime at all/ Down here in the deep blue sea!”

Clearly, they are going to be friends forever after this encounter! Ch-ch-check out the cute interaction (below):

Mulaney then posted a video of Davidson still cradling the two-month-old child, as he peered up at him. Clutching his fingers, the actor then simply expressed:

“Aww!”

Of course, he couldn’t help but also throw in a little joke while laughing with the new parents:

“Yeah, babies are all head. They’re, like, all head.”

Too cute!!!

While some fans couldn’t help but swoon over the interaction, others quickly took notice of an inneresting new look that Davidson was sporting at the time. The King of Staten Island actor had what appeared to be a chipped front tooth when he smiled at Malcolm in the video. Eagle-eyed fans soon hopped on social media to question what happened, with one person saying:

“As someone who spends a lot of time with a very strong baby, I’m just saying there’s a nonzero chance the baby did that to Pete Davidson’s tooth.”

Another commented:

“did no one notice pete davidson’s chipped tooth tho? is he good?”

Someone else even asked SNL to let Pete address the tooth situation on tonight’s episode, tweeting:

“hello @nbcsnl, please let Pete Davidson tell us how he chipped his tooth. As someone who has done it twice, there is alway[s] a good story.”

So why does the Staten Island native have a new grin? Before anyone jumps to conclusions, no, Kanye West did not knock his tooth out due to his relationship with Kim Kardashian. A source revealed to E! News on Friday that the chip is not permanent, but just for an upcoming project:

“He had it for a project. It’s fake.”

Mystery solved! LOLz!

