Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Pose Together With Newborn Son For The First Time!

Meet the family!

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first child together, son Malcolm Mulaney, in late November. Since then, we’ve seen a few very cute pics of the newborn, but we haven’t gotten a full family photo… until now.

On Thursday, the Newsroom alum shared a photo of her little fam, posing alongside pals Henry Golding and Liv Lo with their 10-month-old daughter, Lyla. The Instagram post also included separate pics of the moms and dads holding their babies, as well as the two infants together. She captioned her post:

“Malcom met Lyla today “

Soooo cute! And a pretty iconic playdate, by the way. We bet this meetup was a blast.

On Monday, the comedian also shared some adorable Malcolm content. Alongside a series of snaps featuring his son strapped to his chest, the SNL alum wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”

The super sweet complication also included one almost-family photo, a heartwarming image of the new parents embracing and looking down at their little boy from behind.

What beautiful pictures. Seems like these two are really enjoying new parenthood (and each other).

[Image via Olivia Munn/Instagram]