Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcomed Their First Child WHEN?! Get All The Secret Deets!

They’re parents!! And have been for a while…

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney celebrated the arrival of their first child together, but they did so with all the secrecy of an extramarital affair. According to a breaking report in TMZ, Olivia popped some time all the way back in November, and they were able to keep it quiet!

Sources tell the outlet the child was something to be thankful for indeed as he was born on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving. Oh, did we say “he”? That’s right, IT’S A BOY!

No word yet on the little guy’s name or any other deets. Though now that the cat is out of the bag, they’ll finally share on social media?

Related: John Mulaney Cheating Accusations Go Back WAY Further Than Olivia Munn!

The couple has been anticipating the birth of their first baby since announcing the happy news to the world in early September. Before rumors could circulate for too long, the former Saturday Night Live writer detailed his crazy year with Seth Meyers on Late Night — confirming he and the X-Men: Apocalypse star were expecting a baby! The 39-year-old admitted at the time:

“It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman. … I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful, and with someone incredible who has, like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me. And that’s been very incredible. She’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together.”

It was certainly a hellish year for the actor. As Perezcious readers will recall, John was going through a truly rough time before embarking on fatherhood, and this drama led to some controversy in the early stages of the pregnancy.

After going through multiple stints in rehab, the comedian split from his wife Anna Marie Tendler. Unfortunately, the timeline of his breakup and the new relationship just didn’t add up to many people — especially since Mulaney seemed to lie about the first time he met Olivia, causing many to wonder if he had cheated during his marriage. Then, of course, there was the awkward fact that he once revealed he never wanted to have kids! Whoops!

Luckily, the couple didn’t seem to pay the drama much attention, and they were fully supported by their very own tribes! In the fall, the 41-year-old broke her silence about the pregnancy, telling Access she felt an “outpouring of love and support” from everyone since the news made headlines (including her overjoyed family), sharing:

“There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

So sweet! That support can make all the difference for a new parent!!

Related: Nick Cannon Has Been Told To ‘Take A Break’ From Sex After Welcoming 4 Children In A Year!

Speaking off new parents, check out the very first glimpse Munn gave fans of her baby bump (below)!

Gorgeous!

In the months leading up to this exciting arrival, it sounds like the bun in the oven only made the couple grow closer, a source told E! News:

“Their relationship moved pretty quickly, but [they] are really happy and excited about the baby.”

Well, we’re sure they’ll continue to bond now that their mini-me is living and breathing in the world!! Congratulations, Olivia and John!! We’re wishing you as much rest as possible and lots of baby snuggles in these early days of parenthood! Enjoy every moment!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Joseph Marzullo]