Is Pete Davidson Sending A Message To Kim Kardashian With THIS Shirt!?

Wearing his heart on his sleeve!

Pete Davidson is in his feels after breaking up with Kim Kardashian! The Saturday Night Live star is seemingly making a big statement on his love life — and it’s a s**tty one!

On Saturday — one day after news of their breakup made headlines — Pete was spotted in Cairns, Australia (where he’s been filming his new movie Wizards!) wearing a graphic t-shirt with a human-like insect on the front. It read:

“What… I feel like s**t”

The comedian also donned a white and green trucker hat with the film’s name written on it in similar handwriting. Seems like he’s sending along a message to his brand new ex, don’t ya think?? Check out the notable outfit choice HERE!

Multiple sources have opened up about Kete’s shocking split, telling Page Six on Monday that they are both “bummed” to see their nine-month relationship end. Interestingly, they are still in contact with each other — so, we bet Pete’s hashed out his feelings in more than just a t-shirt at this point! Despite how committed Pete was to the romance — even proposing to save the hot and heavy fling — The King of Staten Island star quickly realized their busy schedules and the long distance between them (while he films Down Under and Kim says in the US) was becoming a problem. One highly-placed source told the outlet:

“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work. He’d been saying it for a while, and Kim knew it too.”

It’s not just the thousands of miles between them either. Even when Pete returns to America, he will still be just as busy with work. And Kim has her hands full raising four kids, running a beauty empire, and starring on a hit Hulu TV show! The source continued:

“The distance was a big thing, and next month Pete starts shooting his new show in NYC and he’s going to be busy with that.”

The 28-year-old will soon begin production on his new series, Bupkis, which SNL creator Lorne Michaels will produce for Peacock. It’s loosely based on the New York native’s life with Edie Falco set to play his momma. So, that’s bound to be time-consuming!

As we reported, it’s also hard that the couple lives on opposite ends of the country. No matter how much she can travel, Kimmy Kakes is based in LA for her kiddos. Not to mention the couple’s age gap also got in the way! (He’s 28 and she’s 41, FYI.) Even though they’ve called it quits, it sounds like the decision was not made out of a lack of love. A source who knows them both added:

“They’re both bummed it didn’t work out.”

But that doesn’t mean they’re not already working to move forward. While working hard in Aussie, Pete has been enjoying himself during his travels, another source chimed in. He was pictured Friday night (hours after the news broke) playing basketball in Far North Queensland. Nothing like a little physical activity to get your mind off the heartbreak!

It also helps that he’s been able to avoid paparazzi, one insider explained:

“Pete’s been able to relax in Australia and really be himself, there hasn’t been that much paparazzi.”

Must be a breath of fresh air after the attention on him and Kim the last few months!! The confidant continued:

“He needed some time to himself and Australia has allowed him that.”

Um, he needed time to himself BEFORE the split?? Sounds like there was trouble in paradise when he jetted off for work. Hmm… Thoughts? Are you sad these two are done? And what do you make of Pete’s expressive T? Let us know (below)!

