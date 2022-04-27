Pete Davidson Gets His Own TV Show Based On His Life! Does This Mean Kim Kardashian Will Be Making An Appearance?!

Pete Davidson has something new in the works!

After making a movie loosely about his real life, it looks like it will now be the inspiration for an upcoming television show! Peacock announced on Wednesday that the 28-year-old comedian is set to write, star, and executive produce a new comedy series called Bupkis. According to the streaming service, the half-hour, live-action series “is a heightened, fictionalized version” of his life while combining “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” Inneresting!

Soo… basically a lot like Curb Your Enthusiasm?

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner said in a press release, per E! News:

“Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

The series will be joined by writers and executive producers Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, as well as Andrew Singer, Erin David, and Lorne Michaels. No word yet on whether or not Kim Kardashian will be making an appearance on the show – but since it is somewhat inspired by his life AND they are dating right now, it would only be fitting to give her a little cameo moment. We certainly wouldn’t object to it! LOLz! But everyone will have to wait and see if his love life will get a storyline at all when it eventually premieres on Peacock.

In the meantime, we will just have to be satisfied with what Kimmy Kakes decides to include on her new reality series The Kardashians. Although Pete won’t appear on the current season of the show, the 41-year-old promised to give us all the juicy deets about the start of their love story. An insider even spilled to Entertainment Tonight about how “excited” to share their journey in the upcoming episodes, explaining:

“Kim is really excited for everybody to continue to watch The Kardashians and to see how their relationship unfolds. A lot of the origin of their relationship is going to come out. She’s looking forward to fans learning about how they got together and how their chemistry started. Things happened organically between them and they’re both really glad they have each other.”

Awww! So much for the Saturday Night Live star’s friends warning him to stay as far away from the reality show, huh! And who knows, we may even get more Pim content in Pete’s new project!

