Kim Kardashian Was Not ‘Ready For Something Serious’ With Pete Davidson

After the unexpected news dropped that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months of dating, many Kete fans were left wondering what could have gone wrong between them.

It seemed like their busy scheduling, long-distance struggles, and age difference seemed to be some of the reasons for the breakup. A source specifically revealed to Page Six that since they are at different stages in life, a relationship became too hard for the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum to maintain a relationship with Pete. The insider explained that she was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life,” adding:

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

But now, a new report spilled that there might be more to this supposed explanation for the sudden split. A source speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday claimed that Kim felt “the spark between” them had actually “faded.” And while the SKIMS creator thinks Pete is “so sweet,” the confidant said “she didn’t feel ready for something serious with him,” explaining:

“They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now.

Furthermore, the insider noted that Kim thought this would be only a “fun” romance between her and the Saturday Night Live alum after filing for divorce from Kanye West – but it soon moved way too fast for her:

“She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then. She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn’t feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.”

Well, this certainly tracks! As you may recall, Kimmy Kakes previously shared that she was the one who made the first move on Pete after she hosted SNL in October 2021 because she was “basically DTF.” She recounted on an episode of The Kardashians:

“When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, ‘Oh s**t, maybe I just need to try something different.’ I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking like, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.’…I was just basically DTF.”

Then, the pair were suddenly all over her feed on Instagram, and her name was branded on Pete’s chest (along with several other tattoos in her honor). He was getting close with her children AND even talking about having kids of his own one day. So it makes sense that Kim was ready to call it quits.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Pete and Kim’s relationship moved too fast? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, WENN]