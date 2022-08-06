Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘Co-Parenting In A Healthy Way’ Amid Divorce!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are keeping the peace for the sake of their kids!

During a virtual appearance in court for a trial-setting hearing on Friday, the 41-year-old reality star’s powerhouse attorney, Laura Wasser, told Judge Steve Cochran that the exes “are getting along and are in communication” at this time. Good to hear!

And although they still have a bunch of unresolved issues regarding their divorce, like shared property and custody over their kids, a source also shared with Entertainment Tonight that they made a ton of progress when it comes to their co-parenting situation. The insider said:

“Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them. Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family.”

That is certainly a big difference from earlier this year when the 44-year-old rapper took their parenting issues to social media! As you may recall, Ye blasted Kim on Instagram for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok, not letting him know the location of their 4-year-old daughter Chicago’s birthday, and even claiming she kept the four little ones away from him entirely. His harassment of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum kept escalating for months – with the Jesus Walks artist threatening her now EX-boyfriend Pete Davidson through song. It was an awful time for Kimmy Kakes!

However, it sounds like they are in a much better place now! The SKIMS mogul even made sure to sing his praises on Father’s Day, calling him the “best dad to our babies” on the ‘gram. Most recently, Kim also offered support to her ex-hubby by sharing several snaps of Chicago, North, and her sporting some YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ – AKA some sleek sunglasses from Kanye’s fashion company.

While this seems to be nothing more than an olive branch from Kim to Kanye, many thought this recent pic was actually a sign that Kimye is a thing once again. And no doubt that now that news broke that she and Pete have gone their separate ways, these reconciliation rumors will run rampant! But before anyone starts thinking the two are getting back together, sources confirmed on Friday to E! News, too, that is NOT happening, saying:

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. They are happily co-parenting.”

However, we have to imagine Pete being gone will make things go smoother with Ye in general, considering how much he hated the SNL star.

