Pete Davidson Visits Phoebe Dynevor In The UK Again -- And There's Finally Photos To Prove It!

Now we FINALLY have photo confirmation Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are going steady as the couple was captured on camera together in the UK on Sunday! While they may not be Instagram official yet, these pics definitely confirm romance is in the air!

The Bridgerton star was seen having a ball with the SNL comedian as they went for a stroll in the English countryside over the weekend. Both dressed casually — the 26-year-old donned a stylish tie-dye jacket and sweatpants while the 27-year-old rocked a cream hoodie and baseball hat. In a gorgeous grassy field, they were caught chatting away with no fear of flaunting their affection! The photos released exclusively by DailyMail.com mark the first time the duo has been photographed together, and they’re seriously so cute!

The couple, who have been dating long distance since rumors first sparked late last month, also went grocery shopping in the Manchester area, where the actress has been staying with her mother during the pandemic. Pete remained in the same outfit, but the Snatch alum strutted toward the shop in a whole new getup, including an oversized fleece jacket, Jordan sneakers, and a matching mask because safety first!

Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé was first spotted in the UK when arriving at Heathrow Airport on Thursday. On Friday, People reported that the King of Staten Island lead was visiting his girlfriend during the late-night show’s hiatus, and it also happens to be a week after Dynevor’s birthday, so we suspect some celebrations were in order!

Last week, another insider told the outlet that the screenwriter “is telling friends he’s serious about her.” The pair have even gotten “really into each other” despite living across the pond from one another! AH-mazing!! These statements definitely hold up when viewing the snapshots of the couple, who were also seen in March “holding hands and hugging each other” while out and about in the village of Caverswall in Staffordshire.

Neither performer has acknowledged the relationship in full yet, but they have teased lots of hints that they may be coupled up. In early April, Pete admitted he’s currently dating “my celebrity crush” while on a Zoom call with college students. The A-listers were even wearing matching “PD” necklaces for their shared initials. So cute!

Could Lady Whistledown be penning an official relationship announcement soon? It looks like that given these new photos! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you happy to see the couple getting along so well? With so much secrecy so far, do you think either celeb will ever open up, or will the actors trade privacy over more public affection? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

