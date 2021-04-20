Kim Kardashian Totally Gave Away A HUGE Bridgerton Secret!

Kim Kardashian, no!!!

The self-proclaimed Bridgerton stan just gave away a royally big spoiler about Netflix’s hit series! We’re not even exaggerating — the Keeping Up With The Kardashian lead literally ruined the biggest mystery of the entire first season for anyone who hasn’t made it all the way through the Regency-era drama yet!!

Obviously, spoilers ahead, Perezcious readers…

Kanye West’s soon-to-be ex-wife has certainly been on a rollercoaster ride when it comes to her relationship with Bridgerton. Literally just days after the reality star began her binge-watch and was caught swooning over the hunky lead Regé-Jean Page on her Instagram, it was announced he would not be returning for the show’s already renewed Season 2 through 4! Now, after getting a pretty epic shout-out from cast member Nicola Coughlan, who plays the lovable Penelope Featherington on the show, the 40-year-old’s response has TV fanatics totally at a loss for words!

On Monday, the Irish actress called out the E! personality, writing:

“As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this”

The model clearly didn’t know as she squealed back (and here comes that MAJOR spoiler if you’re second guessing your decision to keep reading):

“WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Hidden between all those exclamation points, the momma of four totally just revealed the secret identity of Lady Whistledown, a character who’s true persona is as tight-lipped as the likes of Gossip Girl! And it wasn’t just Twitter users who had the flick spoiled, the excited socialite shared the post to her IG too!

Now look, before any fans go thinking the show is old news because it’s been viewed by over 80 million households already, there were definitely some disappointed viewers in Kim’s feed. Just look at some of the responses (below)!

“Wait!!!! She is lady W!!!!! Oh my gosh still on episode 4..oh well…” “Dear God, no. Just NO!” “Spoiler k”

But not everyone was upset by the slip of the tongue. The official Netflix account even chimed into Kim and Nicola’s conversation, adding:

“Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it — I’ll see what I can do!”

OMG! Could we be seeing a real life Kardashian cameo in Bridgerton’s future?? Now that would likely blow ratings even higher off the charts!

Oh, and if you’re wondering exactly which Kar-Jenner sister inspired Coughlan’s performance, she had this to say:

“The three of us genuinely debate this all the time, I think Prudence and Phillipa are very Kourtney and Khloe cos they’re besties, and Pen is a very successful business woman, also I remember Kim being like a very good detective too so there’s that…”

See, even the actress herself won’t totally spoil the fun for any fans lurking on her account who might not be at the final episode of the season yet! We love a sly royal! Kim could learn a few tricks, just saying!

