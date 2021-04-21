Pete Davidson Is SO 'Serious' About Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor!

Well, well, well… It appears Pete Davidson is getting closer to and more serious with girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor!

A source recently told People that the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member and 26-year-old Bridgerton star are “really into each other.” But not just that! The insider went on to add that Davidson has also been “telling friends he’s serious about her,” too. We guess the couple has been making long-distance work, especially since Phoebe is in London shooting the next season of the hit Netflix series while Pete is in New York for SNL.

In case you missed it, the pair were first spotted together in March when fans found Davidson in Manchester, England — where the actress lives — multiple times. The two were seen holding hands while visiting the historic Altrincham Market near the Manchester area at the time. Then, an eyewitness bumped into Pete and Phoebe in Caverswall, England, and told local news source Stoke-on-TrentLive that their interactions looked as if they might be more than friends. The person said:

“They were really nice and lovely. I knew of Pete Davidson partly because he’s Ariana Grande‘s ex, and I listen to some of her songs. It was strange to see them in Caverswall. I’ve never seen a famous person, never mind outside my house. It’s quite amazing I came across them. I told all my friends about it. It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together.”

However, fans actually thought the comedian confirmed his relationship with Phoebe a few weeks ago when he hinted at the courtship in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students. When asked who he considered being his celebrity crush, Pete immediately replied:

“I’m with my celebrity crush.”

Of course, he didn’t elaborate on any more details! And amping up the dating speculating, Davidson then wore a “PD” necklace during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It turned out the necklace, which represents both of their initials, was the same necklace Dynevor wore in the past. Most recently, the Brit sported the matching jewelry in a video with Brie Larson for International Women’s Day. Ch-ch-check out both moments (below):

Before hooking up with Davidson, the UK native sparked romance rumors with her Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page. Fans swooned over the colleagues undeniably chemistry as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, but Dynevor quickly shut down the alleged coupling. She told You magazine in February:

“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

Page also denied their relationship to Access Hollywood, explaining:

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. All the sparks that flew came off the beautiful scripts we were handed. So I think that the sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough.”

Sorry, Bridgerton fans! It seems like it’s still full steam ahead with Pete and Phoebe. What do U think about the duo’s relationship update? Let us know in the comments (below)!

