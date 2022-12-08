Pete Davidson is back (again) on Instagram — and he’s giving us the most genuine smile we’ve ever seen him give! Love to see it!

As fans know, the Saturday Night Live alum has flirted on and off for a while now with the social media app. Infamously, he returned to the ‘Gram for a week-long stint back in February while promoting projects, only to be driven off following aggressive behavior from Kanye West and his legion of fans. Even years before he would pop up in short stints, too, before scrapping things suddenly.

Always leave ’em wanting more?

But now, Pete is back! Once again! And it’s not only him doing the posting and commenting this time around!

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old comedian popped up as part of a new IG account alongside former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. The duo are now jointly running the handle @Pete_eli10. Whoa!

In the very first clip posted to their joint account on Wednesday afternoon, Davidson joked about how Peyton Manning‘s little bro was the one who pushed him to return to social media:

“Hello Instagram. I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time].”

Eli, who is lying next to Pete in a Giants-themed (LOLz) bed, then said:

“What’s up? Your bed is so comfortable.”

Without missing a beat, the King of Staten Island star responded:

“Aw, thanks man. We’ve been having a good time on my bed. Stay tuned for more photos on the ‘gram.”

Ha!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The Bupkis star wasn’t kidding about posting more content, either.

As of Thursday morning, the duo had already posted another half-dozen times!

Clearly, as you can see (below), they are having some fun together:

Love it!

And there’s plenty more where that came from! Ch-ch-check out their new IG account HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

