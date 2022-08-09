Kim Kardashian Is 'Livid' With Kanye West's Latest Instagram Antics Aimed At Pete Davidson!

Kim Kardashian is incensed at her ex-husband! And she SHOULD be!

The 41-year-old reality TV star is reeling right now after Kanye West posted a disturbing fake newspaper headline on his Instagram page early Monday morning. In it, the Hurricane rapper claimed “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD” in an artificially-created headline across a phony New York Times page.

But while Ye seemed to be gloating about Kim’s breakup from now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, it’s not working with his ex-wife. In fact, it’s making her really angry!

According to Page Six, a source close to the SKIMS mogul revealed Kim is angry that Ye appears to be back to his “old ways” with the unsettling Instagram meme. Even though the post itself was finally deleted by the Jesus Walks rapper later on Monday, Kim is still rightfully worried about what the antics may mean for her four children — and more.

The insider told the news outlet about Kim’s apparent thoughts at this point, revealing (below):

“Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior toward the people she loves and cares about.”

That’s interesting. We’ve certainly heard something similar to that angle before, when another insider spoke out about Kim’s take on the unfortunate sitch earlier on Monday morning.

The new IG post comes on the heels of what appeared to be a pretty calm period for Kim and Kanye. Remember, the SKKN By Kim mogul even modeled Yeezy brand sunglasses with daughters North and Chicago West earlier this month. So what happened?!?!

The insider sounded as surprised by this darker turn as we are, telling the news outlet:

“Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him.”

But it sounds like these new IG antics served as an important and jarring point of realization for Kim, too:

“This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

Jeez!

Also, like we said up top, Ye’s apparent gloating over Kim’s split from Pete hasn’t exactly gotten him closer to being back together with his ex-wife — if that’s even the goal. The insider explained that the divorce will NOT be walked back at this point:

“She’ll never get back together with Kanye.”

The news org further claims Kim has “tried incredibly hard” to be a good co-parent alongside Ye, but she “can’t support this kind of behavior.” Nor should she be expected to, honestly!!

What do y’all make of this unfortunate situation, Perezcious readers??

We really feel for Kim and the kids here. And Pete, for once again having to deal with this bull s**t.

Ugh!!!

