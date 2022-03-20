Pete Davidson Joins Scott Disick For A ‘Wild' Boys Night!

Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are bonding!



The Saturday Night Live comedian was spotted spending some quality time with Scott over the weekend, even making a brief appearance on the 38-year-old reality star’s Instagram Stories early Sunday morning. In a video taken by Pete, the camera pans around a room to show Scott and two other men while the 1982 movie The King of Comedy plays in the background. What were they doing, you may ask? Well, they were all just passed out on the couch! The 28-year-old then flipped the camera to show off his face. The caption read alongside four bed emojis:

“Boyz night was wild.”

Oh yeah, it sure seemed like it. LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the crazy time (below):

Related: Why Pete Davidson Will No Longer Be Going To Space

It seems like Pete and Scott are getting close. This is not even the first time that he and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy have hung out together, as he joined the comedian and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, for movie night in Staten Island back in December.

Speaking of Kimmy Kakes…

She sadly did not make an appearance in the video (obvi, it’s boys night out, after all). While Pete was hanging out with Lord Disick, the 41-year-old makeup mogul was spending her Saturday night in the Miami Design District with Khloé Kardashian celebrating the launch of her new SKIMS Swim pop-up shop.

The couple, who became Instagram official after Kim was officially declared legally single, has been making their long-distance relationship work for five months now, traveling back and forth between New York City and Los Angeles. Most recently, Pete and Kim were spotted on March 17 in Los Angeles at In-N-Out Burger grabbing some food together. The pair seemed to be really happy together – even with all of the drama with her ex-husband Kanye West.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum could not even help but gush about her romance with Pete, saying:

“We’re so cute. … I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f**k it — sorry — just go for it, find your happiness. I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it. It feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

In fact, it sounds like Kim is ready to take the next step in their relationship – introducing the 28-year-old actor to her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. A source told E! News that while Pete has become closer with her family members like Scott and her sisters Kourt and Khloé, he has yet to meet her kids. However, the insider noted that may soon change:

“Kim loves having him around her family and sisters. They are getting pretty serious and Kim’s excited to incorporate him more into her life.”

Exciting things ahead for Pim!

Thoughts on Pete becoming closer to the fam, guys? Let us know!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, Scott Disick/Instagram]