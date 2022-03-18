Why Pete Davidson Will No Longer Be Going To Space

Well, it looks like Pete Davidson is going to be stuck on Earth for the time being.

The Saturday Night Live star was recently named as the next big celeb to take a trip to space on the Blue Origin rocket, but that has plan has been scuttled.

Why? Is it the increasing controversy surrounding his relationship with Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West‘s harassment of them? (Is someone on the shuttle team a Ye stan??)

LOLz, no, nothing like that. Sadly the launch date had to be delayed, and that seems to have caused a conflict for the star — who has a pretty full dance card between filming movie after movie, working on SNL, and his unwavering commitment to his new girlfriend. Blue Origin tweeted late Thursday:

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

The five crew members still on board? Party America CEO Marty Allen, philanthropists Marc and Sharon Hagle (who founded SpaceKids Global), University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen, and Dr. George Nield — former Associate Administrator for Commercial Space Transportation for the FAA.

The original date for the fourth human flight for Blue Origin was scheduled for Wednesday, March 23. Previous flights have included William Shatner, Michael Strahan, and of course Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who owns the whole company.

Maybe Pete will get another shot when a window opens in his schedule??

[Image via SNL/CNET/YouTube.]