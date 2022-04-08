Pete Davidson Backs Kim Kardashian At Hulu Premiere, But They Didn't Walk The Carpet Together -- Here's Why!

Pete Davidson is by Kim Kardashian‘s side for whatever she may need — err, well, maybe not right by her side all the time, but he’s definitely nearby and on call!

The Saturday Night Live star stepped out with the SKIMS mogul on Thursday night for the red carpet premiere of her famous family’s forthcoming Hulu show The Kardashians. But curiously, while Pete was at the event, he did NOT walk the red carpet with the image-conscious 41-year-old reality TV star. And there’s a reason for it!

The mom of four spoke to the media about Pete’s presence (and absence) at the red carpet premiere no Thursday evening, revealing that he was on the grounds physically — and cameras did capture him walking into the event — but he opted not to grace the carpet itself before the premiere.

Kim explained why that was, exactly, telling E! News that his low-key movement behind the scenes was purposeful (below):

“He’s here to support me. It’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here.”

And while the KKW Beauty biz whiz joked that Pete was “hiding” from all the press at Goya Studios in El Lay, she did explain that he has nevertheless been “so supportive” of her throughout this whole process, too.

So that’s nice!

The reality TV superstar spoke a little bit more about Pete’s presence in her life while walking the red carpet solo throughout the evening, as well. When Daily Pop questioned Kim about whether she ever hesitated to show her love story with Pete on the new series, she explained that it did come into consideration:

“Absolutely. I didn’t want to meet someone, go on a date, and then talk about it on the show.”

Understandable!

That is sort of Kim’s style, anyways. As we’ve been reporting, the business mogul revealed a little bit more about that one day prior to the red carpet premiere when she sat down with ABC News‘ Robin Roberts to talk about her famous family and high-profile lifestyle. Speaking openly about her decision to date Pete in the first place, Kim noted she is “very happy and very content” at this point in her life, and said this to Roberts:

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.”

That’s just Kim’s style in love and life!

Speaking of style, Kim also spoke up about her 8-year-old fashionista daughter North West on Thursday night, revealing that the TikTok star hadn’t yet seen her momma’s red carpet look for the evening. North, of course, has previously been surprisingly critical of her mother’s fashion sense, and Kim told Daily Pop she expects to get more criticism from the girl for this week’s walk, as well:

“I left the house in sweats so she hasn’t seen it. She’ll judge. She’ll probably be like ‘Ew, what are you wearing?’ She’ll have something to say. But you know what, she has her style and I have my style. Let me be me. I’ll let you be you. That’s kind of the approach I take with my kids.”

LOLz!

You can see all the red carpet pics and judge them for yourself HERE. Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

