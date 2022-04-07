Kim Kardashian Still Taking The 'High Road' During Drama With Kanye West -- Always Wants Him To 'Speak His Truth'

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about her difficult divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The 41-year-old reality TV mogul sat down with ABC News journo Robin Roberts in a new TV special that aired on Wednesday night.

The interview — in parts of which most of Kim’s famous fam also participated — was ostensibly an opportunity to publicize their forthcoming Hulu streaming series The Kardashians, which debuts next week. But once she got Kim in the hot seat, Roberts wanted to know what all of us want to know: what’s going on with Kanye?

Forever proving her on-camera composure, the SKIMS founder acquiesced at the TV journalist’s desire to get a deeper look at the A-list couple’s high-profile divorce. Alluding to some recent difficult times involving Kanye and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the Calabasas resident explained her desire to take the “high road” with her ex-husband:

“You want to take the high road and sometimes it’s hard, but at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating, and I’ve always been, like, a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that.”

Very measured, very poised, and very diplomatic, indeed. Of course, Ye was going through it for a while there earlier this year as the couple’s marriage came to an end, and he often took out his frustrations publicly via Instagram. Throughout that entire uneasy ordeal, Kim has tried to keep a steady hand for the ex-couple’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

But that hasn’t been easy, as the KKW Beauty biz whiz explained to Roberts. Referencing the tenuous talks she’s had with North and Saint specifically about the breakup of their family, Kim explained:

“I’m really open and honest with them. The younger ones don’t really understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on, and you have to just really be there for them, no matter what. Even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids. So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

Well (and carefully) said!

Kim concluded:

“At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad. And they do.”

Like we said a second ago, it’s all incredibly diplomatic.

There’s a reason for that, of course: the mom of four is rightfully concerned with the well-being of the ex-couple’s kids. And while there’s never been any doubt about Ye’s love for his family, the Chicago native’s IG aggression towards Pete (and others) puts Kim in a tough position. The more she can smooth things over in public while continuing to coparent calmly in private, the better!

Here is more from the Selfish author’s Wednesday night chat with Roberts (below):

