Why Caitlyn Jenner Got 'In Trouble’ With Kim Kardashian When She First Met Pete Davidson!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s romance got the stamp of approval from Caitlyn Jenner — even after a very awkward first introduction!

The Saturday Night Live star has been slowly meeting Kimmy Kakes’ family members. Most recently, Pete was spotted cruising around Scott Disick’s neighborhood with Kim’s 8-year-old daughter North West and 9-year-old niece Penelope Disick in a pink MOKE car. According to Us Weekly, he has also been bonding with her other three children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, noting that she “loves how great Pete is with the kids.” But the introductions haven’t just been with Kim’s side of the fam! The SKIMS creator also met Pete’s grandparents while he was filming a movie on Staten Island. So sweet!

The couple has certainly been making the rounds! And guess who is next on the list of KarJenner family members? Caitlyn!

Back in February, the reality television star actually teased that Kim would be introducing her to Pete soon during an interview on the radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, saying at the time:

“She does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet. But I was talking to her the other day and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.’ And she goes, ‘Oh my god, you’ll love him. We have to go to dinner.’”

Well, it looks like the pair have finally met, and Caitlyn spilled A LOT of tea about their first interaction!

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast Wednesday, the 72-year-old former Olympian revealed that Kim brought the comedian to her home in Malibu two days earlier so Caitlyn could meet him. However, it turns out the hang-out wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. She actually got “in trouble” with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum! Why? Well, she accidentally called Pete by the wrong name! Caitlyn recalled:

“I was in trouble because I called him Peter. Kim starts laughing, ‘It’s not Peter, it’s Pete.’ I don’t know, I’m just trying to be polite.”

Like we said, it was kind of awk. Despite the little mishap, it seemed like Pete won over Caitlyn, who said the 28-year-old actor “seemed like a really nice guy.” In fact, she told The Sun at an event for Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund in Hollywood that the best part was witnessing just how “happy” Kim was with him:

“Pete was over at the house the other day with Kim, and it was the happiest I’ve seen Kim. I’m happy for her and I hope it works out. Relationships are very difficult, I don’t know if you know that. Especially for my kids, it’s very difficult. There’s a lot that comes with them. When they find somebody that they really get along with and makes them happy, I just want them to be happy.”

Aww! That is truly what is most important at the end of the day!

When asked by The Sun about the advice she had for Pim, Caitlyn shared:

“Joy is a wonderful, wonderful thing. Getting up every day and being miserable and hating where you’re at is not the way to go through life. It’s a very short life. I’m playing in the 4th quarter now and you kind of look at life a little bit differently. I want my kids to be happy. I want them to have productive lives. And they’re doing that in so many ways. But relationships for anybody are tough.”

Although Caitlyn has a lot of love for Kim and Pete, she told the Full Send podcast that she still has a close relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West:

“I really like Kanye. Every time we’ve been together, he’s been absolutely great. We’re good friends.”

However, she also admitted that their friendship isn’t easy due to his recent beef with Kim and Pete on social media:

“I just have to be a little careful because he’s said some things, especially towards the family that obviously I’m on the family’s side. I wish him nothing but the best and I’d love to see him again.”

Hopefully, now that it sounds like Ye is “going away to get help” and staying off the internet that things will cool down now. Reactions to Caitlyn’s story about meeting Pete? Let us know in the comments (below)!

