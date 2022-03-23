Kim Kardashian Says North West Is Always 'Very Opinionated' About Her Mom's Fashion Choices!

North West isn’t afraid to tell her momma how it REALLY is!

While Kim Kardashian may be known around the world as a fashion icon and beauty mogul, she can’t catch a break in her own home — because her 8-year-old daughter is giving no quarter!

Related: North Shows Off INSANELY Expensive Handbag Collection In New TikTok Video…

In a new interview with Vogue this week, the 41-year-old mom of four revealed that her oldest child is perpetually unimpressed with her world-famous momma’s sense of fashion and style. North apparently has one very specific issue with it all, too: the amount of black in the SKIMS mogul’s wardrobe!!!

Kim, who has shown off a few sleek, black Balenciaga looks of late, explained to the mag that she’s getting lots of grief at home from little North (below):

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing. She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

Oh nooooo!

And it gets worse!

Back on Valentine’s Day, Kim showed up at Nori’s school in outerwear that wasn’t black. Momentarily impressed, North ran over to her mom, investigated, and determined things were still not to her liking:

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.'”

LOLz!

North is definitely at that age where she just tells it like it is. Honestly, it’s kind of refreshing! And from Kim’s POV, it probably keeps the reality TV superstar very grounded and humble at home. Ha!

Related: Kim Thanks Mason Disick For Looking Out For North Following Leaked Livestream Surprise!

Of course, Perezcious readers with sharp memories may recall how, in the past, Kanye West‘s oldest daughter appears to have been all about the color black, herself! Back in September of last year, Kim sat down on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show and revealed that North loved the “full goth” look, and had been listening to Black Sabbath while giving off that vibe:

“North is, like, goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

There’s a lot of black in that “full goth” wardrobe, no doubt! Of course, North is still so young, so we kind of expect her fashion sense to change and evolve quite often. Who knows what she’s into right now?! Definitely not momma’s style!

Honestly it’s hilarious that Kim is taking the heat for this! No shame in the call-out game! Now we want to know what North thinks of her dad’s fashion sense, too… Just asking!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]