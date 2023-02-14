Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Are Apparently Spending Valentine's With Some Hot & Heavy... Chess Matches?

Not your typical Valentine’s Day date…

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are keeping their spark alive by diving into the world of… chess?? In an early Tuesday morning post, the official Instagram account of Chess Forum uploaded a photo of the lovebirds standing side-by-side in the Manhattan chess store — Pete in a sherpa hoodie, North Face puffer, and baby blue beanie, and Chase in a collared button-up jacket and loose, flowing locks — both giving a thumbs up after purchasing a game set of their own!

The retailer proudly captioned the pic:

“Monday night’s special guests were actors Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson who came in to visit and get a beautiful chess set. We appreciate the support and are amazed by their kindness, friendliness and generosity.”

See their full post (below):

So fun!! Not exactly the typical V-Day activity, but it can still be a romantic activity for two.

Who do YOU think will win the chess match, Perezcious readers? We’ve got Chase! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Peacock & Vogue/YouTube]