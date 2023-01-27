'Insane Chemistry' On Set?? How Long Have Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Been Hooking Up?!?

Hold up, we’re a little confused…

The first time we got wind there was anything going on between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders was just last month. In December they were photographed attending a basketball game together… but that almost immediately gave way to sexy vacation PDA pics. So it was pretty clear very quickly that these two were a full-on item.

And yet, they keep insisting “they’re friends”?? According to a source spilling to Us Weekly this week, the co-stars are keeping up a veil of platonic friendship — or at least casual companionship — even with other friends. But folks close to them can tell they’re definitely “too close for that.” LOLz! Pals can see it — heck, anyone can see it! Just look at ’em! They’re all over one another!

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA as They Continue Hawaiian Getaway https://t.co/GyTOdcLj4C — People (@people) January 26, 2023

And the Us insider assures it’s more than a vacay fling, revealing they’re together “all the time” now. They have “overnight dates, cook together and go out together” — as far as this source is concerned they’re “absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren’t open about it yet.”

Our big question now then is, how long has this façade been going?

We know they met on the set of last year’s horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies — but principal photography started on that in May 2021. Even then it was clear to everyone around them that there was something magic going on with the actors. the insider says:

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set. As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

So what happened all that time in between? Well, in Pete’s case we have a pretty good accounting. He famously dated Kim Kardashian for nine months from November 2021 to August 2022. (And maybe a little more after.) More recently he dated Emily Ratajkowski for a much shorter stint. And it seemed like almost immediately after that, the Chase was on.

But how long has he been into her? Did he hold a torch for his onscreen girlfriend all that time? Have they been on-and-off hooking up for the last year and a half? Keeping it super low-key, telling people they’re just friends? Like they’re still doing?? Or did their friendship just evolve one day? It’s been known to happen! We just wish we knew which it was! For the moment, neither of them are being vocal about the friendship/fling/romance/whatever.

