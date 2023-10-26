Picket Fences Child Actor Adam Wylie Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Target!

It sounds like former child star Adam Wylie has fallen on hard times.

A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department in California told multiple outlets on Thursday that the Picket Fences alum was caught allegedly trying to steal merchandise from a local Target earlier this month — on Friday the 13th of all days! WTF??

According to the BPD spokesperson, a loss prevention officer allegedly “observed the suspect select health and beauty products from the display shelf and conceal them in a shopping cart with other merchandise.” Adam then apparently “proceeded to the self-checkout,” where he allegedly “only scanned some of the items” in his cart before making his way out the door.

Outside, security confronted the Disney Channel alum, before escorting him back inside, where it was discovered that his alleged stolen items totaled $108.05. BPD officers arrived shortly after and cited Adam for petty theft after the retailer indicated they wanted him to be prosecuted. Adam, however, was released at the scene.

Wow, pretty wild. The SAG/AFTRA strike must be hitting him hard…

What a wild and random thing. Oof. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)…

