Piers Morgan Demands Apology From 'Bullies' On The Talk After Meghan Markle Debate

It looks like this guy is at it again…

Early Friday morning, embattled (now-former!) Good Morning Britain on-air host Piers Morgan took to Twitter to demand a public apology from the women on the daytime CBS show The Talk. Calling them “bullies” and accusing them of making “disgraceful slurs” against him, Morgan seemingly once again just elevated a hot-button issue and made it all the more controversial in one fell swoop. Sigh…

As you’ll recall, all this started after Morgan quit his role on GMB earlier this week following an on-air blowout with the show’s meteorologist. That tiff centered on the aftermath of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Sunday night tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, after Morgan brashly opined that he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan had to say.

After Morgan’s meltdown and quick exit, longtime pal Sharon Osbourne defended him both on Twitter, and on her own show, The Talk. Fellow co-hosts on the show — most notably Sheryl Underwood, who is Black — pushed back against Sharon’s defense of Piers, especially considering the racism accusations and social issues at play in the debate that were first brought up by Markle during the Oprah interview.

Then, late Thursday night, the 68-year-old Osbourne walked back her daytime TV behavior with a public statement of apology and regret aimed at “the Black community.” Even with it, insiders claim there’s still a ton of tension between her, Underwood, and others at The Talk, all stemming from Sharon’s tone-deaf defense of Piers and the aftermath of that.

Whew.

It’s a LOT, y’all. And now, there’s more. Hours after Osbourne’s apology tweet, the 55-year-old Morgan popped up on the social media platform, too, and made his own demand. Not only did he slam The Talk for how Sharon was treated, the always-controversial on-air personality had the gall to order an apology for himself! Yes, really!

He quote-tweeted Sharon’s remorseful statement and wrote (below):

“Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bulls**t. This is where we’ve reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.”

Sharon's been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don't believe Meghan Markle's bullsh*t.

This is where we've reached.

I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME. https://t.co/kguRA8KVPJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2021

Uhhh… What? Sharon and Sheryl could definitely stand to reconcile with each other after Wednesday’s tense debate, and The Talk broadly needs to figure out where it’s headed and whether its co-hosts are still on the same page with each other. But apologize to Piers? For what, telling the truth about his bull s**t disingenuous stance on whether Meghan ought to be believed or not?!

LOLz, no thanks!

Of course, in the hours since he sent this tweet, the former CNN host has continued to quote-tweet congratulatory messages sent his way, all while plugging his book and complaining about “woke” culture. With that, at least one thing is clear: it’s not really about the apology itself, but rather simply about Piers keeping Piers front-and-center as the main character in this little drama. Yeah, umm, no. We’ve had enough of that!

Thankfully, at least some Twitter users were up for calling Piers out on his B.S. (below):

“She’s [Sharon] become a bit more aware of the situation and apologised. Maybe something to think about Piers?” “U need some HR counselling on what, why and how you caused hurt and the offensive behaviour. you are not learning, not listening. Your licking your wounds but not assuming any responsibility. Sorry Piers but some reflection is needed by you.” “You publicly doubted a woman’s claims of being suicidal live on breakfast TV. It’s not a heroic thing to do. So many suicidal people don’t feel believed + some end up dead when their cries for help are ignored because people like you think they can speculate on if they’re ‘real'” “You are a very troubled man, Piers, causing havoc wherever you go. A little self-reflection might help.” “Quit changing the narrative. No one should stand with a man who feels it’s 100% okay to slam & degrade others and then not listen to a colleague’s gentle correction. That’s the real issue. You can dish it out, but you can’t take it. Why should anyone stand for or with that?”

That last one… wow! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Does Piers deserve an apology from The Talk? Sound OFF about this increasingly crazy media meltdown in the comments section (below)…

