Pink Sends Tough Love To ‘Man Baby’ Carey Hart After Rotator Cuff Surgery!

Calling Nurse Pink!

The Raise Your Glass singer’s husband Carey Hart is recovering from a rotator cuff surgery, according to a sweet message of support from the songstress on Wednesday — and she’s reporting for duty!

Along with a pic (above, inset) of the 45-year-old rocking a mask in his hospital bed, Pink wrote:

“My man baby. I love him so. Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #bionicman #rotatorcuff #nurseratchetwillseeyounow”

Among the many messages of support Carey received was one comment from Kristen Bell, who’s also been serving as a nurse to Dax Shepard following his recent surgery:

“Gurl. Same. The doctor put a CAN OPENER in my husband’s shoulder last week to get it to work again. Xoxo”

Maybe they can bond over taking care of their patients, LOLz!

Recently, the Grammy Award winner spilled her secret to a successful marriage, and it’s not so mysterious or magical — it’s counseling! She explained to relationship counselor Vanessa Inn during an Instagram Live chat:

“I got a lot of s**t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn]. So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

Hey, whatever works!

The couple first started dating back in 2001, getting hitched in 2006 before later welcoming daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon into the mix in 2011 and 2016, respectively. Ultimately, good communication (with help from Vanessa) has been their secret all along:

“You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

We hope Carey’s recovery process goes well, and are so glad he has a great nurse to help him out!

[Image via Pink/Instagram & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]