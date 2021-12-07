Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK ARRESTED For Suspicion DUI Weeks After Home Invasion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star PK Kemsley was arrested for suspicion of DUI two weeks ago, on November 23, according to DailyMail.com.

Dorit Kemsley’s husband — who was alone in the car after leaving a dinner at which he had a glass of wine — was reportedly pulled over on the 101 in Los Angeles after cops believed he might have been driving under the influence. He was required to take a breathalyzer test while stopped near Laurel Canyon. He blew .081, just over the legal limit in California (.08).

PK, born Paul Zeital Kemsley, was then arrested and taken to a police department in Van Nuys at around midnight, where he tested again and blew .073. The 54-year-old was required to stay an hour at the station until officers drove him home. Security guards, hired to watch his house following a scary home robbery in late October, greeted him upon arrival.

The English businessman’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed the news to the outlet, expressing:

“PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner. Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities. This would mark the first and only such incident in PK’s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson.”

We’re glad nobody got hurt and that he and Dorit’s children, Phoenix, 5, and Jagger, 7, weren’t in the car at the time. With all the trauma Dorit is still processing since being held at gunpoint during the home invasion, seeing her husband behind bars is the last thing she needs!

[Image via Dorit Kemsley/Instagram]