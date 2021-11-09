Dorit Kemsley Home Invasion Caught On Camera -- Robbers 'Threatened To Kill Her' In Shocking Footage

New footage is now being released that shows the terrifying moment two men broke into Dorit Kemsley‘s house in late October.

As we’ve reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the victim of a scary robbery by three men who broke into her Encino Hills home around 11 p.m. on October 27 and confronted her in her bedroom. She was held at gunpoint while she “pleaded for her life” and the safety of her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, who were asleep in the home, according to the police report. Thankfully, nobody was harmed and the children were unaware of the intrusion — which is actually rather miraculous after seeing how the suspects entered the $6.4 million house.

The Los Angeles Police Department released security camera footage on Monday that shows two as yet unidentified men standing by a glass door at around 10:53 p.m. in what appears to be Dorit’s backyard. After strategizing for a moment, they break the door, letting the glass shatter to the ground before one peeks inside the home.

By 11:09 p.m., the same men exit the building with stolen goods wrapped in a sheet. They’ve got so much, they appear to be struggling to get it off the property in a timely fashion! They are spotted fleeing the premises with a third man at 11:14 p.m. in a four-door pickup truck. None of the men have been identified by police, which is why they have released the footage in hopes someone might recognize the suspects.

While the footage does not capture what transpired inside the house, the LAPD confirmed that the reality star was confronted inside the home. She allegedly awoke to two men standing at the end of her bed. In a statement, the department claimed:

“Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children.”

Dorit reportedly told the robbers:

“Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mom.”

Police explained that the Bravolebrity instructed the intruders where to find her most valuable items, including high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches in hopes of keeping her family safe.

“In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects demands and directed them to valuables.”

The suspects, who have yet to be arrested, were described as “three male blacks, 20-30 years of age, wearing black hoodies and dark pants.” You can see the harrowing footage of the robbery (below):

In the days since the scary ordeal, Kemsley has returned to work as normal while “trying to heal” from the incident. She feels fortunate her young children were both unharmed and unaware of the fright, writing on Instagram:

“My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans, and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma.”

An investigation is still ongoing to determine whether or not this was a targeted attack, though the 45-year-old seems to think the robbery may have had something to do with her social media posts. Since she regularly shares insight into her lavish lifestyle with her 1.3 million followers, it wouldn’t shock her if the robbers selected her house on purpose. Innerestingly, she was also away in London before the robbery — having just returned home after attending her nephew’s wedding with her husband, Paul Kemsley — so we suppose if this was a targeted attack, the criminals could have presumed she would not be home.

As for whether or not the family will move, Paul, who was still abroad during the invasion, told TMZ:

“I would think we might [move].”

Plans are still up in the air, though, as the couple determines where they would want to go, Dorit added:

“We still have to figure everything out. It’s very, very new.”

For now, the family has hired 24-hour security to keep them safe, the momma noted:

“Lots of precaution. We will avoid anything that could put us in this situation again. That’s for sure.”

Still reeling from what could have happened, the fashion designer noted about her kids:

“I need to keep them safe when they sleep.”

We continue to be grateful nobody was harmed in this robbery and hope the RHOBH lead can heal from the trauma…

