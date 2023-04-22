Police Captain Gets ZERO Prison Time After Getting Caught Grooming An Underage Boy

An ex-police captain in Virginia will be facing zero prison time after attempting to rape a minor.

Christopher Lee Caldwell used to work for the Radford City Police Department as Police Captain but was forced to resign from his position last year when a state investigation into him was opened up. Reportedly, he quit just minutes after he was placed on leave — due to disturbing allegations against him involving a minor. According to court docs, the former officer sent suggestive text messages to a teenage boy, saying they should have sex once he turned 18.

Yep. An actual groomer. Shockingly, not a drag queen at all! Crazy how that just… keeps… happening…

The 47-year-old Pulaski resident entered a no contest plea and was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of attempted consensual sex with a minor age 15 or older, which landed him a reduced sentence. He previously was charged with a felony of using a phone, computer or other device to sexually solicit a minor — but those charges were dropped. It’s unclear why, but with this country’s history of giving police a slap on the wrist, it’s unfortunately no surprise!

Related: ALL Charges Against Alec Baldwin In Rust Case To Be Dropped!

Caldwell was officially sentenced to 60 days in jail but the entire term was suspended, and now he’s on supervised probation for a year. Per the judge’s orders, he’s not allowed to have contact with the minor or their family, he’ll be evaluated for substance abuse and will have to complete treatment, and he’s not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any underaged children except for his own. That’s good, but…

ZERO PRISON TIME?? He won’t spend a day inside. He’s not even going to have to put his name on the sex offender registry, either!

This entire situation isn’t the first crime an RCPD officer has been caught up in — and sadly, with this court’s history of handling these things, it probably won’t be the last. Former Lt. Robert Andrew Wilburn was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of malfeasance in 2021, while former school resource officer Mark Wright Mills was charged at the beginning of this year with assault and battery against a family member and preventing a 911 call. Mills’ hearing is going to be next month.

In an email statement sent out Thursday, current RCPD Chief Jeff Dodson said of the charges against his officers:

“Those who are willing to tarnish their badge, their oath of office, and the law enforcement code of ethics no longer deserve to wear the badge. [The officers’ violations] are disappointing, uncomfortable and never something that you want to happen within your agency … When allegations are founded, those responsible will be held accountable according to established policy and/or law.”

He also went on to add the office will “continue to fully investigate all complaints involving employees within our department” before adding that all 42 sworn-in officers “hold each other to a very high standard and know that if we break the law, we will be held accountable.”

Yeah, right! Who’s being “held accountable”?? This guy tried to groom a kid, and he’s walking! What the hell kind of “high standard” is that??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Caroll County Sheriff’s Office]