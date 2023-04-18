Donald Trump & Kanye West Ally Apologizes Amid Allegations He Solicited Nude Photos From Underage Boys

Another drag queen caught corrupting the youth with grooming and… Oh wait. No, not a drag queen. Scratch that. Another CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST. Huh.

Yes, this time it’s fervent Donald Trump ally Ali Alexander who has been accused of soliciting nude photos from underage boys. Before we get to the allegations, a little background…

You may not know Ali Alexander’s name, but you know his work. He’s the organizer of the Stop The Steal movement, the campaign that began after Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. From that moment on, they began pushing to overturn the results, alleging fraud (with no evidence, ever) and eventually inciting violence. In fact, Alexander has multiple times taken credit for the idea of the January 6 Trump rally, an unprecedented gathering in which the president’s most ardent supporters were encouraged to come to DC — on the day Congress was meant to certify the election results. We all know how that ended up. Trump himself told the gathered masses to march to the Capitol and fight for him. They ended up beating police, breaking into Congress, and hunting for members of the legislature they didn’t like. Horrifying.

OK, so that’s who Ali Alexander is. He claimed the whole thing was his idea. Trump reportedly even planned for Alexander to do the opening speech before he began, something his aides stopped at the last minute. That’s how deep this guy is with the ex-president. He boasts Alex Jones and Trump pal Roger Stone among his mentors. Alexander is also friends with white supremacist and fellow Trumpist Nick Fuentes and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. He’s also been working with Kanye West on yet another presidential campaign. Those will all become important in a bit.

Last month a young man named Aidan Duncan claimed on a podcast that Alexander had asked him for d**k pics back in 2017 — when he was just 15 years old. Duncan admitted he sent them, too. He says it was because Alexander had offered to introduce the young conservative to his right wing connections. In a message viewed by The Daily Beast, Alexander allegedly wrote to the teen about what it meant to hang out with him and his conservative pals:

“Rolling with me? Mostly. I’ll have an Entourage. Depends. Ha. I mean, depends — if it’s me babysitting you during the day, then no. I don’t have kids. If it’s something more entertaining, then maybe. All depends on what we’re up to. No matter what, I’ll let you meet Milo. There’s probably five ppl I’ll introduce to him. But who will be my arm candy — the one with me always in VIP and in/out? Well that is to be determined by the boy who plays his cards the most correct.”

If you think that sounds kind of like a quid pro quo, “what can you do for me” type enticement, don’t worry. It gets more overt. He allegedly wrote to the boy:

“Boundaries are cool. Allowed to say no. However, the less you deprive me of, the less I deprive you of. I’m a big sharing person unless it’s not even.”

The minor sent the nude pics, to which Alexander apparently responded with the “face with heart eyes” emoji. After a couple years of interaction, Alexander reportedly sent the message:

“You don’t even send me videos anymore. No good jack off material. Don’t even wanna be my side piece.”

During the podcast (hosted by white nationalist Richard Spencer, btw — clearly the kid has not been deterred from the far right by all this), Duncan said Alexander tried to get him to come to Texas to “be his intern.” He allegedly told him to lie to his parents about where he was going. He was still underage at the time. Duncan wrote on Twitter about all this last week:

“When I was 15 I was naive and desperate. I thought I had no choice but to cooperate with inappropriate and humiliating requests if I wanted to make it in politics. I figured that was just the nature of the game.”

Duncan did “make it in politics” kind of. He quickly rose in the ranks in Fuentes’ “America First” white supremacist movement. And now he says Fuentes knew all about his pal’s behavior with underage boys. He said on the podcast:

“I think Nick is 100 percent aware.”

Lance Johnston was 17 in 2019 when he started messaging Alexander. Johnston recalled to The Daily Beast:

“My friend at the time had told me that he had heard some weird rumors about him. At first I was kind of like ‘I don’t know.’ I was 17, I had just gotten into politics.”

But he exchanged messages anyway. And on a night Trump was praising him and others as victims of unfair censorship by tech companies, it’s claimed Alexander asked him to send d**k pics. He wrote, per texts seen by the outlet:

“Show my ur “

Johnston asked naively:

“What’s that?”

To which Alexander responded:

“Omg d**k”

Johnston was horrified. He took a screen grab of the exchange, which a friend circulated around the right-wing sphere. Apparently it was a pretty open secret in those circles. But as it went around, instead of disowning him or demanding he come clean, Nick Fuentes allegedly defended Alexander by trying to get Johnston to discredit himself. Johnston told DB:

“Nick personally asked me to apologize to Ali for supposedly faking the messages… Basically they wanted me to lie, apologize to Ali, and then they said they would try to get me a job.”

A job in exchange for his silence. Wow.

Innerestingly, lately it’s Yiannopoulos who has been spearheading the effort to reveal all this behavior. He told DB he was upset Alexander had used his name to get underage nudes. He also showed in a text message from January that he’d begun telling Fuentes to distance himself from Alexander, writing:

“Alexander wants to come to your events to have sex with underage boys. Snap out of it.”

Of course, according to Fuentes, Milo only began crusading against his former allies after they cut him out of some lucrative business opportunity working with Kanye. Yes, really… (Remember when Ye had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago? Fuentes was the other guest there. They’re apparently pretty tight.) But hey, should we really expect any of these people to do the right thing out of a sense of morality? Look who we’re talking about here!

BTW, Fuentes has now called out Alexander’s behavior as “gross” — since it got outed. But he also engaged in some victim-blaming, saying of Duncan and Johnston in a Telegram post:

“[Duncan] and Lance were willing to go along flirting with Ali (to varying degrees) without any protest because they thought it would advance their political careers. If you are flirting with adult gay men because you think it’s going to land you a job, you know full well what you’re doing and it’s gross. Sorry but even at 15, I would have never sent nudes to an adult gay man. There’s something wrong there.”

Yes… it’s the minors being groomed who are the ones to blame (eyeroll)… Even Fuentes’ followers apparently smell a rat. He’s reportedly being called out for covering up for Alexander.

As for Alexander himself, well… he’s since apologized. He wouldn’t respond to The Daily Beast for their exposé, of course. Instead he wrote, apparently admitting to all of this:

“I apologize for any inappropriate messages sent over the years… When I’ve flirted or others have flirted with me, I’ve flexed my credentials or dropped corny pick up lines. Other times, I’ve been careless and should’ve qualified those coming up to me’s (sic) identities during flirtatious banter at the start.”

He also said, “This is so gay,” before stating that he’s been “battling with same-sex attraction.”

Right, because once again, they think being gay is the problem. Not the fact he was taking advantage of minors in order to get what probably constitutes child porn. Yeesh. These effing people. But by all means, keep attacking drag shows.

