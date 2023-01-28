Porn Star BITES Cop After Nude Escape From Drug-Fueled Car Crash!

Yep, you saw the title! Right into the list of “sentences we never thought we’d read” it goes…

In a story that’s just now making the rounds, it’s reported that Roma Lawson, 34, of Margate, England was arrested some time last year after she crashed her car while apparently high on drugs. Police say they soon became suspicious after arriving on scene, so they performed a roadside drug test — which she ultimately failed. They then put her in the back of a cop car and began driving her back to the police station, but this is where things get crazy!

Related: Marie Kondo Has ‘Given Up’ On Cleaning After Having 3 Kids!

According to cops, the woman, who performs as a porn star under the name Romana Ryder, secretly undid her seatbelt as the car drove. Once she was free, they say, she waited for the driving officer to stop the car before she threw herself in the front between the two deputies. One of the officers grabbed her leg in an attempt to stop her, but she was somehow able to wriggle free — losing her pants in the process!

Prosecutor Eleanor Scott-Davies told Canterbury Crown Court in a statement:

“Miss Lawson was at large, at around midday, naked from the waist down.”

It’s claimed she ran through the streets half-naked until she reached a friends house. Police were finally able to detain Lawson again 90 minutes later and took her to the hospital to check for injuries — but apparently she tried to escape again! According to multiple reports, several officers had to try and stop her from running out of the hospital doors. She got aggressive, though, and bit one police woman in the thigh for trying to stop her.

So wild!

Her lawyer defended her in court by saying she acted out due to volatile relationships, family tragedy, and a cocaine addiction. During the proceedings, Judge Catherine Brown added:

“Biting is something someone completely out of control does.”

Yeah, for real!

Lawson reportedly pleaded guilty for her crimes, and since the judge believed the adult entertainer showed “prospect for rehabilitation,” the performer was ordered to complete 20 probation days and pay a hundred pound fine.

Whew. What a story for the books…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Facebook/Roma Ysabelle Lawson]