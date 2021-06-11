Porn Star Dakota Skye Found Dead One Month After Topless Pic Backlash

Porn star Dakota Skye has passed away after being trolled online for a controversial social media post.

The adult film actress (born Lauren Kaye Scott) was found dead in her Los Angeles motorhome by her husband on Wednesday, according to The Sun. As of right now, no cause of death has been released. However, the performer was recently targeted by social media users for posting a topless picture of herself in front of a George Floyd mural. In the snap, she flashed the camera while standing in front of the artwork of Floyd, who was murdered by police last year.

Dakota shared the controversial photo on May 4, writing in the caption:

“Happy #GeorgeFloyd day in #santabarbara <3 #dakotaskye equality&fair treatment for all. Dope mural.”

The racy image received a ton of backlash on social media, with many calling it out for being disrespectful and tone-deaf. But the AVN award nominee doubled down on the photo, saying per The Sun:

“I’m celebrating BAD cops being checked with abusing there authority against human beings … hello. No human being should die getting arrested.”

Following the incident, sources revealed to adult industry news outlet XBIX that she had been suffering from not only online haters but “personal struggles,” as well. She reportedly battled with an alcohol and fentanyl addiction — plus had been experiencing an abusive family environment. The starlet’s aunt Linden Arden told The Sun following her passing:

“Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse.”

The family member also added how her niece “died almost exactly two years after her mother — my baby sister’s — death, which was caused by addiction and alcoholism.”

Skye also had a run-in with the law before her untimely passing. The actress was arrested in 2017 for slapping her ex-boyfriend Robert Anderson Jr. after he allegedly became angry at her for not getting off the phone and leaving his home following sex. The police report read at the time, per The New York Post:

“After sex, Scott would not get off the phone. Anderson Jr. wanted Scott to leave his residence. She became upset and hit Anderson Jr. in the face, swelling and cutting his bottom lip.”

But despite Dakota’s troubled past, Arden insists she was simply misunderstood for most of her life:

“She was stalked by demons like no one will ever understand unless you’ve lived it.”

Following her death, many friends and family have shared their condolences. Adult film actor James Bartholet recently told AVN Magazine how he’s devastated by the news, sharing:

“Dakota was a dear friend and part of our industry family, and we are saddened by her loss. She still had so much more to give to the world and to the industry, and I’m just very saddened and at a loss for words. We wish all the best to her family, and we hope people respect their privacy and please remember her in a good way. Remember her for all the joy and pleasure she brought us.”

Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time.

[Image via Dakota Skye/Instagram]