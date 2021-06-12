Friends & Industry Colleagues Mourn Porn Star Dakota Skye's Shocking & Untimely Death

As we reported earlier on Friday, porn star and adult performer Dakota Skye passed away this week at the young age of 27.

Her death comes just one month after a notable backlash against a topless pic taken at a George Floyd memorial mural that she posted to her Instagram account.

Now, industry colleagues, talent agents, fellow performers, and others are mourning her loss and remembering the young woman and the legacy she left in her too-short life.

According to AVN, multiple prominent adult film industry professionals have already reacted to Dakota Skye’s death with a mix of shock and grief as of Friday afternoon. It makes sense, considering her porn career began back in 2013 and had her working for quite a while with many of the industry’s top names.

East Coast Talent owner and agent John O’Byrne, who was the first to represent Dakota when she first entered the industry that year, recalled (below):

“I’m truly saddened to hear of Dakota’s passing. She came to East Coast Talent at a time when our brand was flourishing, we were representing a lot of top talent, but Dakota never let that intimidate her. She worked hard and took advantage of every opportunity. Over the years we certainly had our disagreements, but Dakota always kept it professional and positive, even when she was facing some challenges professionally and personally. I would personally like to express my deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family.”

Mark Spiegler, of the infamous adult agency SpieglerGirls, represented Skye in 2014 and 2015. He added:

“She was wacky, she was out there, but I liked the kid.”

Holly Kingstown, the Fleshbot channel manager who worked with Skye several times, added:

“I interviewed her for Fleshbot multiple times and she was always sweet, kind, professional and completely enthused about whatever project she had going on. This is a real loss to the industry and everyone who knew her.”

As the news made its way through the community, even more released their condolences and explained their grief after Skye’s sudden death.

OC Modeling talent agent Anthony DeConinck recalled:

“Dakota was a fun person to be around. We would joke and laugh all the time. That’s how I will remember her. I will miss her very much.”

And his boss, OC co-owner Sandra McCarthy, who repped Dakota through 2018, summed it up best for everyone:

“My heart is so sad over this terrible news. I want to focus on the beautiful human she was. She was someone’s daughter, a friend, a co-worker, and I want to remember the funny times we had and all the laughs and giggles we shared. That’s the girl I remember. She was a fireball when she was on set and everyone loved her. I wish that I could have saved her. I want to hug her and tell her I love her. I will miss you, may you rest in peace.”

Powerful. And so, so sad.

Rest in peace, Dakota…

