Porn Star Raven Alexis Dead At 35 Following Battle With Crohn's Disease

Well-known porn star Raven Alexis died late last week following a severe infection amid her ongoing battle with Crohn’s disease, multiple media outlets reported.

The longtime adult entertainer was just 35 years old.

Related: TikTok Star Dead At 24 After Tragic Battle With Cancer

The adult star’s husband first announced the news in a video message posted on both Instagram and Facebook on Thursday, according to Adult Video News (AVN). The grieving husband, whose name was withheld by the news outlet in order to protect his privacy following her death, mourned the loss of the love of his life, telling the audience (below):

“I want all those people out there to know that she loved you all, she cared about you and I’m just so blessed to have her in my life and be a part of my life. She was the absolute world to me, the love of my life.”

So awful.

Alexis’ mournful partner also added that the performer passed at a hospital in the Las Vegas area due to “complications” from Crohn’s disease, which is an inflammatory condition that affects the digestive tract. Her untimely death followed septic shock — when blood pressure plummets to an extremely low level — as her body tried to fight off the infection. Sadly, she succumbed to the illness, and at far too young an age.

Related: Missing Hiker Found Dead After Psychedelic Mushroom Trip Gone Horribly Wrong

Alexis first broke into the adult industry in the late 2000s as an internet porn pioneer, running the adult membership sites RavenAlexis.com and RavensPlayhouse.com. From there, she worked as a contract star for the production company Digital Playhouse beginning in 2009, and later branched out to other high-profile adult film work, including several feature titles for Hustler Video.

She won several awards for her on-camera projects throughout the years, including multiple 2011 accolades for Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene and the Fan Award for Wildest Sex Scene for her work in the movie Body Heat.

That same year, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer, and later, on The Howard Stern Show, explained to fans how the cancer had metastasized to her brain. However, after the interview with Howard Stern aired, Alexis’ ex-boyfriend publicly refuted her cancer claims. She maintained her story, though, and later alleged that she beat the disease “with the aid of high-alkaline mineral water,” according to Ranker. Huh.

Sadly the Crohn’s disease was not so easily defeated.

Sending our condolences out to Alexis’ husband, as well as the rest of her family, friends, and loved ones. Such a sad situation…

R.I.P.

[Image via BrokeModel/YouTube]