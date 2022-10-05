Post Malone Gets Huge Forehead Tattoo, Reportedly In Honor Of His Newborn Daughter!

Posty is paying tribute!

Post Malone‘s tattoo artist revealed some new face ink this week — and it may be dropping some clues to the performer’s newborn daughter’s name!

Although the Sunflower artist has not revealed his baby girl’s moniker since she was born a few months ago, TMZ is reporting that the forehead tat might actually be the little one’s initials. See it (below)!

You can see the letters “DDP” in bold, gothic script. The man responsible, Indiana-based tattoo artist Chad Rowe, also created the singer’s infamous “Always Tired” under-eye tattoos! Post’s Twelve Carat Tour had stopped in Indianapolis on Sunday — so all this tracks. After a rough few weeks of falling on stage and scary hospital stays, we’re so glad Post is back to his regularly scheduled programming!

Thoughts on the art, Perezcious readers?! Wonder what his daughter will think when she’s old enough to understand!

[Image via Post Malone/Instagram]