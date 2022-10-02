Post Malone Opens Up About The Hardest Part Of Fatherhood & Gushes About His 4-Month-Old Daughter!

Post Malone is one proud papa!

As you may recall, the Better Now performer and his fiancée – whom he has chosen to keep out of the public eye – welcomed their first child together back in June. And in a new interview with GQ published on Friday, he finally spoke about his baby girl and opened up about his new family life. When asked if he is enjoying fatherhood so far, the 28-year-old rapper could not help but gush about his 4-month-old daughter while admitting how “tough” it has been for him being away from her while on the road. Post Malone shared:

“It is great. It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

But one thing he does not miss while busy performing on stage? His daughter’s (not-so) little accidents! He explained:

“The blowouts. She will blow out sometimes and it’ll come right outside of her pants. The poop will just be dripping out and I’m like, ‘What the hell happened?’ That’s how I know it definitely is my daughter — not that I have blowouts, but that I know my way around a toilet.”

LOLz!!!

And Post Malone did not stop gushing about his baby girl there! The proud father also raved in the interview that she is already killing it in the style department at only four months old, saying:

“She’s so swaggy. We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups. She’s so cool. She’s way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me.”

And when it comes to her dad’s music, she is already listening to his songs – but Post Malone shared that the word is still out on whether she is a fan of them yet:

“I can’t tell yet. She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide. I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it – I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

However, the Circles singer also recognizes that she most likely will not like it in the future since it is “her dad’s music”:

“But that’ll probably make her hate it though: she’ll be like, ‘Dad, you suck. Just go away.’ I love playing her lullabies. They make lullabies of my songs. Those are nice to listen to. Sometimes we’ll even put it on and I’ll have to guess what song it is and I just forget all the melodies. I’m like, ‘What song is this?’”

Awww! It seems like Post Malone is so happy and really loving fatherhood right now! You can ch-ch-check out the entire interview with GQ HERE.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]