Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank's Friend Says He Struggled With Mental Health Before His Death

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was having a very tough time with his mental health, according to his friend.

As we’ve been reporting, the beloved on-screen hero died by suicide in a Texas hotel earlier this month at just 49 years old. According to law enforcement sources via TMZ, he passed away following an argument with his wife, Tammie Frank, whom he was in the process of divorcing. Following a confrontation, Tammie, who was staying in a different room, was locked out of Jason’s. She grew worried and called the police to come to check on the actor, who was later found dead in his bathroom. So sad.

Now, another person in Jason’s inner circle is speaking out about his final moments and some of his ongoing struggles with mental health. On Monday, the Power Rangers alum’s friend Mike Bronzoulis, a prized MMA fighter and one of Jason’s closest pals since they met in 2010, opened up to TMZ about his bouts of depression and mental health struggles.

While the green and white Power Ranger kept his challenges private from most people, Mike revealed Jason had several family members who died by suicide. His mother also passed away a few years ago after a battle with cancer. As you can imagine, these deaths took a heavy toll on him. Despite the fact he had many other friends and was getting lots of love from thousands of fans, he often felt lonely.

While battling his mental health challenges for years, Jason tried to find peace by finding time in his busy schedule to motivate his fans, both in person at events and by posting videos on social media, such as the sweet message (below).

Knowing how much these videos meant to him during his darker days makes them even more meaningful now. And it’s gut-wrenching to hear him speak about how precious life is and leaving a lasting legacy…

Heartbreakingly, Mike noted that he last spoke to the Power Rangers Turbo lead about a week before his sudden death on November 19. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until he learned of his friend’s passing that Mike realized Jason had left a voicemail for him asking to speak and saying he was going through a lot at the time. Oh no. What a tough message to hear after the fact.

Many of Jason’s other friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to him on social media, including the pink Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, who tearfully mourned him on an Instagram Live with fans. According to Mike, all of those in Jason’s close circle will remember him as an incredibly giving person, but someone who also wrestled with inner demons. May he rest in peace now…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

