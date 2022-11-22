More Heartbreaking Details On Death Of Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More details are coming to light about the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank’s tragic death over the weekend — and it just gets more and more heartbreaking.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ on Tuesday, the actor and his wife, Tammie Frank, checked into a Texas hotel on Friday. They were reportedly in the middle of a divorce after being married for 19 years, so they got separate rooms. They wound up getting into a confrontation in Tammie’s room and staff had to come and calm things down. Eventually, peace was restored… at least for a little bit.

At some point either late Friday night or early Saturday morning, per the insiders, the couple got into another argument during which Jason locked Tammie out of his room. She grew concerned for the 49-year-old’s safety and called the cops at around 5 a.m. on Saturday. When the officials couldn’t make contact with the green/white Power Ranger, they called hotel management to let them in. Inside the room, they horrifically discovered the actor had hung himself in the bathroom and died by suicide.

Oh my… What a tragedy.

We’re sorry to hear he was struggling so much with his mental health during his final moments. It’s so devastating to think he felt death was his only option during this painful time in his life. Jason leaves behind four children, sons Hunter and Jacob and daughters Skye and Jenna. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones during this difficult grieving period. R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via Jason David Frank/Instagram & IGN/YouTube]