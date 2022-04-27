Pregnant Mom Shot To Death During Girls Night Out Gone Wrong

A mother of two — who was pregnant with her third child — was shot to death outside a nightclub in Mississippi on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Takila Gross, a 30-year-old mom who had been eagerly anticipating the birth of her third child, had been out with some friends for the evening. The group enjoyed the night at Roosevelt’s Club (pictured above) in rural Marshall County, Mississippi, when things went tragically wrong around them — and, sadly, inadvertently extended to Takila.

According to WMC-TV, there was an altercation at some point outside the club after one unnamed man reportedly attacked another. Following the fight, the victim in that attack allegedly got a gun and returned to the scene to exact revenge. During the follow-up incident, that man — identified by police as 38-year-old Andre Norman (pictured in mugshot, above) — allegedly fired the gun at the man who reportedly beat him earlier in the night.

At the time, Takila had been sitting in a nearby vehicle, completely uninvolved in the incident. One of the stray bullets reportedly struck her in the head. Sadly, she died on the scene.

Takila’s mother, Jacqueline Brownlee, relayed the timeline of events to the media, telling WREG-TV that her late daughter had been minding her own business when the tragedy occurred:

“She was with friends and they was just having a little night out and she was just an innocent bystander. She was actually on her phone when it happened.”

Just awful…

Marshall County Sheriff Major Kelly McMillen further described the situation after sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, telling local news reporters:

“There was a female in [the car] that the driver thought was having a seizure. Further investigation revealed she had a single gunshot wound to the head.”

When Brownlee learned her daughter was the one who had been shot, she rushed to the scene to find out more. Recounting the terrible event to the media, the mournful mother and grandmother recalled:

“I just could not believe what I saw. I saw a body on the ground, already covered.”

Heartbroken, Brownlee recalled her daughter’s personality as a light in the lives of those around her:

“She was just always smiling. She never met a stranger. People always just attached themselves to her.”

Norman reportedly fled following the shooting. Hours later, police were able to track him down in the area, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Now, Norman faces a charge of first-degree murder, and McMillen told the media that more charges against him are likely pending. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond. The man who was allegedly involved in the initial altercation with Norman has not been charged, according to WMC-TV.

Here is more on the tragedy, from WREG News Channel 3 (below):

So, so sad.

Such a senseless and unnecessary act of violence.

Our hearts go out to Gross’ friends, family, and loved ones — and especially the two other children she leaves behind.

