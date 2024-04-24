Taylor Swift's Ex Breaks His Silence! Watch Matty Healy Reveal What He Thinks Of TTPD So Far!

Attention, Swifties! Matty Healy has finally spoken out about The Tortured Poets Department!

On Wednesday, The 1975 frontman was approached by paparazzi while out in Los Angeles — so of course the topic of Taylor Swift‘s new album came up! However, Matty may need more time before he can give his full opinion about the TTPD. Why? He says he hasn’t listened to most of it yet!

When asked to “rate” his “diss track” compared to the other songs, the singer responded:

“My diss track? Oh! I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

Wait, really?! He wasn’t curious to hear what Taylor had to say about him at all? Watch the brief interview (below):

Since the release of the album, fans speculated multiple songs are about Matty. In fact, the record shockingly seems to be mostly about Matty — and not about the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. Damn. That came as a massive shock to many listeners, considering they seemed to have been only together for about a month. However, Taylor seemed to have a lot she needed to get off her chest about their short-lived romance… and years-long leadup!

If Matty truly hasn’t listened to “much of” the album, he better start soon! He has 31 tracks to get through! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU believe Matty? Or do you reckon he’s heard it all and just doesn’t know what to say? Is he telling the truth or pulling that same trick members of congress did whenever they were asked about a Trump tweet?? LOLz! Sound OFF in the comments below with your best guess!

