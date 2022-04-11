Shocking Text Messages Between QAnon Dad & His Wife The Morning Of Kids' Horrific Murders Revealed!

It seems Matthew Taylor Coleman, the man dubbed “QAnon Dad” following his alleged horrific murder of his two children in Mexico, was having “crazy thoughts” in the days leading up to the tragedy. No kidding…

As we’ve been reporting, the surfing school instructor from Santa Barbara has been accused of abducting his 2-year-old and 10-month-old to Mexico where he allegedly slaughtered the defenseless children with a spearfishing gun in August of last year. Now authorities have gathered quite a bit more information about the days leading up to the horrible tragedy.

QAnon is, of course, the conspiracy theory community that believes basically all Democrats are part of a satan-worshipping cabal of child molesters — and that Donald Trump is only pretending not to be president anymore so he can fight them.

We recently learned Matthew’s wife, Abby Coleman, was also into the Q conspiracy theories that he reportedly told agents led to his actions. At least, at first. But she backed off as he fell too deep…

People obtained a newly-released 30-page FBI affidavit which revealed text messages uncovered via search warrant that were sent between Coleman and his wife. In the texts, sent on the morning of the mid-August murder of the couple’s two small children, the accused killer opens up to his wife about the “rough” time he’d been having.

At 3:12 a.m. on the morning of August 9, 2021 — the same day authorities allege he later killed his two children — Matthew wrote this to Abby from the location in Mexico where he was apparently staying with the children:

“Hi babe, miss you too. Things have been rough but starting to get some clarity as well. Still confused on a lot of things though and processing through them. So many crazy thoughts going through my head right now, hard to explain.”

Presumably the things he was “confused on” and trying to process were the idea that his children had “serpent DNA” and were going to evolve into lizard monsters, something he later told agents he’d grown to believe after his Q indoctrination.

In a second text, Coleman indicated that he was “thinking of burning” his grandmother’s old Bibles “in case there’s a chip in them,” writing:

“Yeah, funny you’re getting some clarity through my grandma’s old Bibles. Wasn’t there 2. Anyways, was actually still thinking of burning them in case theres a chip in them or something. Going to keep processing through everything and hope to get some answers. Hope all this craziness ends soon. Love you.”

Two hours later, according to authorities, Coleman took his children to a field and allegedly stabbed them both in the chest with a spearfishing gun. A local farmer found their bodies several hours later.

At 9:24 a.m., several hours after the murders, Abby responded to Matthew. In her text, Abby appeared to double down on the conspiracy aspects of the couple’s relationship, writing about how “everything you’ve believed and known to be true is happening.”

In her text, Abby added:

“We are doing this together, babe. Praying for clarity over you and your mind this morning. Everything you’ve believed and known to be true is happening right now. I’m partnering with you from SB. Let’s take back our city. The gateway of revival for the state of California and the nation and the world You were created to change the course of world history. Take care of my little giant slayer and the voice of heaven’s dove. They sure are special.”

Wow…

That… really doesn’t read like someone concerned that her children have been abducted. Then again, it also doesn’t sound like someone who expects they’re about to be murdered. Still wrapping our heads around that message. Oof.

The FBI affidavit further claims Abby and Matthew allegedly sent each other memes and screenshots discussing “hand gestures” made by famous people in pictures that supposedly were “secret signals that they were part of the satanic elite.”

Matthew was arrested about four hours after Abby’s last text, as he tried to cross the border back into the United States.

The 40-year-old is now being held at a federal prison in California as he awaits future court dates after pleading not guilty to two counts of murdering US nationals on foreign soil. US nationals who were his babies.

