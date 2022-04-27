Kim Kardashian Denies Altering Pete Davidson's Jawline & Explains Why She Photoshopped True Into THOSE Disney Pics!

Kim Kardashian is on one this week, and we’re loving her apparent new trend of SUPER direct digital communication!

The 41-year-old reality TV star and SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share some thoughts about well-known altered (and unaltered?!) IG pics.

Yes, more thoughts — as in, fresh new takes in addition to her very vocal bellybutton comments from Tuesday!

On Wednesday morning, the KKW Beauty biz whiz posted several new screenshots in which she came clean about two things: Pete Davidson‘s supposedly altered jawline in one of her recent IG snaps, and the infamous True Thompson–Stormi Webster–Disneyland controversy! Oh, yeah! She went IN!!!

First up: Pete.

Kim took to her Stories to lay it out, beginning by writing her response to the prior day’s Photoshop reaction (below):

“I didn’t realize how much you guys were going to enjoy my Photoshop post. If you thought that was good I have so much more… This is fun”

OK!

While sharing a screenshot of some of the tabloid coverage of Pete’s alleged jawline alteration, she added:

“I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he’s laughing in mid convo! Wait I did add a grainy filter tho”

She then shared a short video of her and Pete posing for the image in question, proving that the controversial IG snap came from the video clip — and was thus not edited!

With it, she wrote:

“How do you photoshop a Live Photo? Asking for a friend…”

Damn! Kim came with the receipts!

Here are her Pete pic pronouncements (below):

Also PEEP THE SMOOCH:

Convinced yet, Precious readers??

From there, the Selfish author turned her attention to Khloé Kardashian‘s beloved daughter!

Kim led off cryptically with this teaser:

“OK guys I do have a photo shop confession while we are safe here in the circle in the truth…”

We’re all ears, Kim! The mom of four quickly went on, sharing another tabloid screenshot of her True-at-Disneyland Photoshop exploits and writing that it “needs some serious explaining.” She laid it all out in turn, revealing:

“OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!”

The reality TV superstar admitted that True really was added into the pics! And it had actually been Stormi who was at the park instead with Chicago West:

“The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But if wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly”

Kim continued:

“It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team! I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to a Disneyland for the first time”

Uh…. yeah. So that’s something! Here are the pertinent parts of that reveal (below):

Wow!

So we got two big Kim questions cleared up on Wednesday morning!



