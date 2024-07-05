Australian YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please Dies Suddenly At Just 30 Years Old

Australian YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please has passed away at 30.

According to a post on her Instagram account on Friday, the content creator — whose first name is Alex — died in June. The announcement did not disclose her cause of death, but it did mention her passing was “sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her.” It read:

“We come to you today with a devastating announcement. It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away. Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her. This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief. We would ask that you respect their wishes – they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private. A memorial will be posted on YouTube and here on Instagram in due course. Thank you for understanding in this difficult time.”

The social media star was known for her vlogs, fashion hauls, and travel videos on her YouTube channel, which has more than 691,000 subscribers. She’s created content on the platform since December 2017. Some of her most popular videos included one where she only ate food from a 7-Eleven in Japan for a week, a $500 Wish haul, and a video of her pet parrot whispering into a microphone for 5 minutes.

The last time Alex posted on her channel was on May 21, when she announced she would stream on Twitch three times a week. Her last livestream was on June 25. Our hearts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Alex…

