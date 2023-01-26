Prince Andrew BOOTED From Buckingham Palace -- For Good!

It’s time for Prince Andrew to find a new home for all his beloved teddy bears! The disgraced royal has officially been kicked out of his Buckingham Palace quarters!

According to a royal source who spoke with The Sun on Tuesday night, the Duke of York has been banned from returning to his palace residence — effective immediately! They shared:

“The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew.”

Now, this really shouldn’t be a surprise to the Duke of York. Last month, King Charles III laid down the hammer and evicted his younger brother from his Buckingham Palace office. Not only did his workplace have to change, but Charles made it very clear he couldn’t use the palace as an address either. So, it was only a matter of time until he got kicked out of his lavish bedroom, too!

The source continued:

“First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.”

The move is already underway due to a big renovation taking place at the residence. All Andrew’s treasured possessions have already been taken out of the suite and will never return, thanks to the new monarch’s orders. It sounds like it’s going to be a very tough transition for the 62-year-old, and not just because he’s saying goodbye to his beloved home… but because he won’t have a fancy enough “bachelor’s pad” anymore?! The source noted:

“Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce. He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”

Um. We’re still talking about the prince who was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages for his link to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, right? And the same guy who more specifically was blasted with accusations by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has maintained for nearly a decade that Andrew had sex with her multiple times while she was being trafficked by Epstein, including when she was just 17 years old? He’s the LAST person who should be mourning a bachelor’s pad! Especially if he’s trying to get back into the good graces of the royal family. Ick.

One good thing about Andrew’s mandatory move is his quarters are about to get a major overhaul! The palace is currently undergoing a £369 million, ten-year renovation, which will include gutting and renovating Andrew’s suite, known as the Chamber Floor. In with the new, out with the old!

According to the insider, the hunt for Andrew’s next London home is already underway, with St James’s Palace as a possible option. Also, he’s expected to keep his 31-room mansion, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. In fact, he was photographed driving there on Wednesday. So, it’s not like he’s at risk of being unhoused! And, yes, he’ll be taking all his prized stuffed teddies with him! As we covered last year, it was revealed Queen Elizabeth II‘s son has an obsession with stuffed animals and always sleeps with five teddy bears and other plush toys with him. He’s so anal about them that the palace staff have been meticulously trained on how to arrange them on his bed otherwise he has a total tantrum! (We bet those folks are glad to see him gone. LOLz!)

This is pretty funny timing, though, considering Andy has supposedly been telling all his friends his reputation is about to be saved by an upcoming report next month. It’s unclear what could be coming down the pipeline, but an insider said he seemed pretty convinced he’d be let back into the royal family, spilling to Daily Mail earlier this week:

“He says that details are about to be made public which will change people’s perceptions of him. He says that it will happen next month.”

Seems VERY unlikely he’ll ever be welcomed with open arms again, especially with Charles at the helm! Thoughts? You know what to do (below)!

