King Charles Has EVICTED Brother Prince Andrew From Palace Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal!

Prince Andrew might be sweating right now… if he could. That’s because King Charles III has FINALLY kicked the disgraced royal out of Buckingham Palace once and for all!

According to The Sun on Friday, a source says the monarch “made it clear” to the 62-year-old that he was no longer allowed to have an office in the palace or use the address for any future correspondence:

“Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

As a result, the staff members that were retained after he stepped down from his duties three years ago will possibly face getting the boot. Sad for them, but you know… no one made them work for this particular royal. The allegations have been out there a long time…

Andrew is also expected to fund his own staff now. While he has been thrown out of Buckingham, The Sun noted he will keep the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate for the time being. But considering that King Charles has been cutting ties with Andrew when it comes to The Firm after his sexual assault allegations, who knows how long he’ll remain on that property!

As you most likely know, alleged Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her three times. She says she was trafficked to Andrew when she was as young as 17 years old. He has vehemently denied the allegations. But not very well…

Following his disastrous BBC interview about the scandal, Queen Elizabeth II released him from his royal duties. Andrew eventually settled his civil lawsuit with Virginia, reportedly for £12 million — but without accepting liability. Sound about right for him.

While the prince may have hoped to return to his former royal roles, Charles refuses to bring him back into the fold after taking over the throne following their mother’s death. In fact, sources previously shared that Andrew was “totally blindsided” when his brother said he wouldn’t return as a working member of the royal family in a meeting at the Birkhall estate in Scotland. Apparently, he thought “there was a way back” to his old life despite the controversy — mainly because Queen Elizabeth never fully shut down her baby boy’s requests to return to his duties:

“Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her. On some occasions, she would say mildly conciliatory things but most of the time she would change the subject immediately to avoid talking about it.”

But as we said, Charles has other plans! And to further solidify the fact he won’t be returning, the king even handed over Andrew’s former role as colonel of the Grenadier Guards to Queen Consort Camilla. And now he’s been evicted from the palace! Pretty definitive.

