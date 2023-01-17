Queen Elizabeth Would Have Retaliated Against Prince Harry's Spare, Claims Expert -- Will King Charles??

So far, King Charles III has been following in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps as monarch, but will that change now that he has to battle his son Prince Harry?!

As we’ve been following, the royal family has been incredibly quiet ever since the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare. But their tactic to ignore all the allegations in the book may not be the way the late Queen would have handled the situation, leading one royal expert to question what might come next in this ongoing family feud.

Speaking to Us Weekly in a report published Monday, Christopher Andersen recalled the ways in which the Queen was actually very outspoken against claims made about the royal family, he reflected:

“Nothing could rattle the Queen, apparently. Keep calm and carry on. She would’ve probably taken some action just as she did with [Princess] Diana.”

Harry and Prince William’s mother infamously sat down with Panorama in November 1995 for a tell-all interview. Over 20 years later, it was revealed that the Princess had been tricked into having the controversial conversation, in which she referenced King Charles and Queen Camilla’s affair, saying:

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The following month, Elizabeth clapped back hard — by insisting it was time for her son and daughter-in-law to get a divorce (they’d been separated for three years at that point). After releasing a strongly-worded statement, she was able to convince the then-Princess of Wales to follow through with the legal split.

It’s this very reason Christopher thinks the 96-year-old would be handling the drama with her grandson very differently than His Majesty — partly because she already proved how resistant she was to Harry’s demands, he explained:

“[Queen Elizabeth] certainly is the person who began all of this the minute she would not allow a part-time royal situation. She could have; she could have made all the accommodations for the Sussexes that they wanted. She chose not to do that. Because you’re either all the way in or you’re out. She had, apparently, no qualms about taking away his military ranks, his ceremonial ranks, which was really a devastating blow to him.”

Damn. It’s true, though! Queen Elizabeth held so much power, and yet, she didn’t make an effort to help Harry and Meghan Markle get what they wanted. But will Charles be able to put aside his fatherly feelings and do the same?! The Game of Crowns author thinks it’s only a matter of time, adding:

“So I think maybe Charles will channel her in terms of this kind of strength, and at some point do something decisive so he can put it behind him. If he can do that before May, I don’t know. But he’ll have to probably do it at some point.”

Oof. Officially cutting off Harry before his coronation seems harsh AF! But it would be a sign times are changing… Thoughts?! What do U think Charles should do? Let us know (below)!

