King Charles NOT Bringing Brother Prince Andrew Back Into The Royal Family!

It doesn’t look like Prince Andrew will be making a return to the monarchy anytime soon…

Nick Bullen, a royal expert, says King Charles won’t be planning for his younger brother to have any royal duties again. In fact, he predicts the 62-year-old’s working royal life is “over” via Fox News Digital on Monday:

“For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over. We won’t be seeing very much more of him in the coming weeks and months.”

As you know, the Duke of York was forced to retire from public life in June 2020 as a royal after allegations of sexual assault. He also had his military titles stripped from him by Queen Elizabeth in January ahead of her passing. Previously, the royal siblings even said they were embarrassed by him — and it seems King Charles won’t be backing down on that.

Bullen references the King’s “clear” plans to thin out the monarchy as a partial reason:

“I don’t believe that he is part of the king’s plan for the future of the monarchy. The King has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy.”

He also says Princess Charlotte and Prince George are the true “future” for the royal family — and the King made this very obvious recently:

“The King is focusing on immediate heirs. Having [his grandchildren] Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the funeral was a very clear message — this is the future.”

Nick adds he doesn’t believe the Duke will regain his military titles, either:

“A role for Prince Andrew just doesn’t exist anymore. He won’t be given any of his military titles again. He’s not going to be a working royal again. So I think we won’t be seeing very much of him on the public stage.”

Good riddance!!

